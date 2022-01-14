If you rent your home, you have seven legal rights that you should be aware of.

If you rent your home, you have seven legal rights to be aware of.

Tenants must be aware of their legal rights.

According to a new report, nearly a quarter of Scots who rent their homes live in fear and would be hesitant to confront their landlord or letting agent if they had concerns.

There are 340,000 private rented households in Scotland, accounting for 14% of all Scottish households.

Insecurity, poor living conditions, high rents, and a lack of choice are all common features of the private rented sector, making many tenants feel insecure and unequally treated.

Furthermore, the private rented sector has grown to be larger than the social housing sector in recent years, and it is often the only housing option available to many of the poorest and most disadvantaged people.

Tenants, on the other hand, are frequently unaware of their legal rights regarding rent increases, fees, maintenance, and repairs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having safe and good quality housing, and tenants will feel safer if they are informed about their rights.

The Scottish Government is taking part in RentBetter, a three-year research project on private renting in Scotland that is being funded by the Nationwide Foundation.

In the first wave of findings, it was discovered that 22% of Scots in the private rented sector were neither confident nor insecure, or didn’t know whether they would be confident to confront their landlord, letting agent, or property owner.

The law protects those who live in the private rented sector, and it’s critical for everyone to stay informed about their rental rights so that they can feel more confident in challenging poor or illegal practices if the need arises.