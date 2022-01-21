If you want to reduce your carbon footprint, consider spending your next vacation in France.

Domestic no-fly vacations are great for reducing your carbon footprint, but if you, like me, yearn for a different culture, to hear another language, and to taste new flavors, especially after two years of being stranded, it’s reasonable to wonder: where next?

Fortunately, the country I am most familiar with, France, is an environmentally friendly vacation spot.

It’s easy to get there thanks to a fantastic train network that connects high-speed (TGV) and local (TER) lines, and your carbon footprint can be as low as 213g per kilometer travelled when compared to flying.

Eurostar connects you not only to Paris, but also to destinations in the south such as Lyon and Marseille.

Train travel is a delight – buy a jambon-beurre at the station and take in the sights of the breathtaking countryside as it passes you by.

Last April, the French government banned domestic flights where a train journey of less than two and a half hours could be substituted.

Flying is also less harmful than taking the ferry.

Salamanca, Brittany Ferries’ first LNG-powered ship (liquefied natural gas), has just joined the fleet, with three more coming in the next three years.

It estimates that its routes to Santander in northern Spain (a convenient gateway to the French Basque country and south-west France) will reduce carbon emissions by 46% per passenger.

Walking emits only 18g of CO2 per passenger kilometer on average.

There’s no need to travel further when you can step off the ferry in charming towns like Roscoff, Saint Malo, Le Havre, and Calais (yes, Calais, have you seen its giant robotic fire-breathing dragon?).

However, if you travel in your car with four passengers, the average trip will cost 43g per person per kilometer.

You don’t need a car to get around France’s cities and larger towns because bikeshare programs and tram systems are well-developed.

I’ve enjoyed riding my bike through cities like Lyon, Rennes, Angers, and Paris, as well as Strasbourg, Bordeaux, and Montpellier, which have well-known cycling networks.

However, there is one city that has surpassed them all: Grenoble.

