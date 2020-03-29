If You Were in the Middle of Moving House, the Government Says Try Not To

Living in a pandemic-induced lockdown isn’t easy if you’re smack bang in the middle of moving house, and Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, is as about as helpful with his advice on the matter as you’d expect.

Gove has already been blasted for flip-flopping on the topic of kids under the age of 18 getting ferried between two households if their parents live separately (the most recent verdict on that is that it’s okay). And now he’s weighed in on those people that were going through the motions of moving house and are wondering where that’s left them. Earlier this week, Gove said:

“If it is possible, pause. There will be specific circumstances where moving down that chain, the process that will mean buying or selling homes. But one of the things I would stress, if at all possible, people should stay in their current homes.”

Housing minister, Robert Jenrick, further clarified the situation on Twitter after talking to the Law Society, saying that if you’re contractually obligated to go ahead at this point, do so, but follow social distancing advice. That’s if you can find someone to move all your stuff from your current house to your new one.

🔹If you’re socially isolating or being shielded, it’s important to try to delay. Other parties should show pragmatism.

🔹If moving is unavoidable because you’re contracted and the parties aren’t able to agree a delay, you must follow advice on social distancing when moving. 2/2

— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) March 25, 2020

On the subject of new mortgages, Halifax has announced that it won’t be offering any “loan-to-value” (LTV) mortgages of more than 60 per cent, which means if you don’t have 40 per cent to put down as a deposit, you’re not going to get one. Mark Harris, chief executive of the mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said this isn’t a funding issue, but more of a logistics problem.

“There are two main issues. The first is a processing one – they are not all set up for staff to work from home. The big processing centres are closed and they are operating with a skeleton staff.

“There is also the issue with valuations. A lot of the big lenders will accept desktop valuations but only to a certain loan-to-value. As they can’t get a valuer out to inspect the property, it is very difficult to process a mortgage application for a higher LTV.”

HSBC and Nationwide have said it’s business as usual on their mortgage products, although Nationwide added that “certain applications may take longer to progress.” Lenders are also having to deal with payment holidays which are part of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) new guidelines, and grants “customers a payment holiday for an initial period of 3 months.” Harris was also vocal on the possibility of people taking advantage of the new measures that don’t actually need to, saying:

“Lenders are throwing all their resources into dealing with payment holiday requests. In the same way that people are buying food they don’t need, people are asking for payment holidays when they don’t need them. That is blocking the line for those who do.”

Preach! Just use the help that you actually need, so that those who find themselves up shit creek don’t have your selfish bullshit to deal with on top of their own problems. [Which?]