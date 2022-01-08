If your luggage does not arrive within 20 minutes of landing, here’s how to get freebies from the airline.

If your luggage doesn’t arrive within 20 minutes of landing, here’s how to get freebies from the airline.

FREQUENT fliers understand how inconvenient it is to have to wait for your luggage after boarding a plane.

However, if passengers’ luggage does not arrive within 20 minutes of exiting the plane, one airline is offering freebies.

All passengers flying with Delta Air Lines are guaranteed 2,500 bonus miles if their checked bag does not arrive at the carousel in 20 minutes or less.

The miles can be redeemed for free airline tickets, business and first-class upgrades, and luxury goods.

Passengers who fly with the airline, which has up to 13 daily flights between the UK and the US, must complete a form within three days of their flight.

Only domestic flights within the United States are eligible for the offer, so Brits with connecting flights may be able to take advantage.

The advice was revealed in a Tiktok video by Naam Wynn, a money expert who shares tips on social media.

He’s talking to an airport employee in the video.

“Hello, I’ve been waiting for 30 minutes and have yet to see my bag,” Naam explained.

“Sorry to hear that,” the airport employee said, “but we’re a little bit behind.”

It should arrive shortly.”

“I’m aware of Delta’s 20-minute bag guarantee,” Naam explained.

I’d get 2,500 bonus points if it didn’t arrive on time.

“Fine,” said the airport employee, “just make sure you fill out this form.”

The video has 1.2 million views and nearly 100,000 likes from people who have used the advice.

“Did that before,” one person wrote.

I was at the carousel when 21 minutes passed, my bag was still in the car, I filled out the form, and boom, I was flying thousands of miles in minutes.”

“Have probably gotten about 20k in free miles this last year because of their bag guarantee,” another user said.

“Every time we arrive at the gate, I time them.”

A third person stated that they attempt to game the system in order to obtain free points.

“If I have time, I’ll check my carry-on to airports where I know [getting luggage back]takes a long time – I’ve gotten free flights worth of points from this!” they said.

