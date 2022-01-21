If you’re fully vaccinated, you can visit countries without having to take a test.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you can travel to countries without having to take a test.

If you want to book a summer vacation this year, you’ll need to keep up with the latest travel changes and advice.

But where can you go that doesn’t require you to take a test?

We can’t say we blame you if you want to travel abroad this summer, but there are a few things you should know before deciding on a destination.

The travel industry is slowly reopening, with countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and France welcoming tourists back.

However, regardless of your vaccine status, many popular vacation destinations now require you to take a test.

Travellers aged 12 and up, for example, must present a negative PCR or antigen test result taken within 24 hours prior to departure in order to cross the French border, regardless of vaccine status.

They must also submit a completed’sworn statement’ (déclaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying that they are not suffering from coronavirus symptoms and have not come into contact with confirmed cases in the previous two weeks – this can be found on the French government’s website here.

Due to the rule change, fully vaccinated vacationers can now enter the country without needing an “essential” reason.

Travellers who have not been fully vaccinated will be required to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival in France, subject to police checks.

But what about places that don’t require a test?

If you’re fully vaccinated, you can travel to the destinations listed below without having to take a covid test…

Fully vaccinated British tourists can visit without having to undergo covid tests or quarantine.

However, all passengers aged six and up must complete an online form 72 hours prior to departure.

Random PCR testing is being conducted by Turkish authorities at airports, so keep this in mind if you’re planning a trip.

Children under the age of 11 can enter Turkey under the same conditions as fully vaccinated travelers.

To visit Spain, fully vaccinated UK arrivals do not need to take a test or be quarantined.

You must be fully vaccinated for at least 14 days prior to arrival.

On entry to Spain, children under the age of 12 are not required to show proof of vaccination.

..

