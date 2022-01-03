If you’re going to the Farm Show, consider the risk of COVID-19.

If you’re going to the Farm Show, consider the COVID-19 risk, according to the Agriculture Secretary.

In light of the rising number of COVID-19 infections, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture is urging visitors to exercise caution when deciding whether or not to attend the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Russell Redding, speaking at a Monday press conference, said that while proven risk-mitigation tools such as masks, sanitizer, and vaccines will be available throughout the show, those who are uncomfortable about attending this year should stay home.

“This is not the year to attend if you are concerned about your personal health or if you have family members or coworkers who are especially vulnerable,” Redding said.

The 2022 Farm Show will take place in January.

8-15 at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, marking a return to an in-person show after last year’s virtual show.

The Calving Corner, food court, butter sculpture, animal competitions, and PA Preferred Culinary Connection are all on the schedule.

The Farm Show attracts over 500,000 visitors on an annual basis.

The show this year takes place at a time when COVID-19 infection rates are on the rise as the omicron variant becomes the dominant strain across the country.

The pandemic’s positivity rate in Pennsylvania is among the highest in the country.

The latest figures show a positivity rate of 24.5 percent for the seven days ending last Thursday, up from 15.3 percent the week before.

PennAg Industries, a Farm Show vendor, announced two weeks ago that it was pulling out of the show due to concerns about the health of its volunteers.

Visitors to the Farm Show are being asked to consider the risk for the first time in Redding’s 20 years of involvement with the event.

He went on to say that organizers are confident in their plans, and that the state’s vaccination rate of 74% of those aged 18 and up puts them in good shape.

He cautioned, however, that it does not eliminate the risk.

Visitors to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex andamp; Expo Center in Harrisburg are reminded of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidance on a sign outside the complex.

“It’s critical that individuals consider whether this is the year to be here with COVID concerns,” he said.

