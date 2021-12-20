If you’re hoping for a white Christmas, the forecasters say you’re out of luck.

The forecasters say you’re out of luck if you’re hoping for a white Christmas.

This year’s Christmas forecast in central Pennsylvania does not include snow.

In fact, by December’s standards, it’ll be warm.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Christmas Day could be 55 degrees.

According to AccuWeather, this is correct.

The feds also predict that Christmas Eve will be rainy.

On this, AccuWeather disagrees.

Before that, the feds predict a sunny Monday with a high of 41 degrees.

The forecast for Tuesday is for partly sunny skies and a high of 44 degrees.

The weather service predicts a mostly sunny day with wind gusts up to 32 mph and a high of 45 degrees on Wednesday.

AccuWeather predicts 35 mph gusts.

Thursday will be calmer, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees, according to the weather service, and 42 degrees according to AccuWeather.

Christmas Eve is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 45 degrees, but there is a 50% chance of rain overnight, according to the feds.

According to AccuWeather, the chances of rain on Friday night are almost nil.