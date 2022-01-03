If you’re not going back to work in January, here’s how to avoid WFH fatigue.
Working from home could be losing its luster after nearly two years, according to a new study.
If you’re still slacking on your studies, here are some pointers to help you stay in shape.
It appeared to be one of the pandemic’s more positive trends.
As millions of workers cleared their kitchen tables of domestic detritus, grabbed their laptops, and bedded down to embrace online meeting apps such as Zoom and Skype, working from home – WFH – became a necessity.
Slack and teams
Working from home, however, may be losing its luster nearly two years after switching from the water cooler to the kitchen sink.
According to the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management, more than half of office workers expected to return to work today.
According to the IWFM, three out of four of the 1,000 workers polled expected to return to work by the end of the first working week of January.
Many employees have been advised to stay away from the office as a result of the Omicron variant’s emergence, but according to IWFM’s research, the appeal of working from home all of the time has worn thin for many.
One reason, according to the IWFM, is a lack of employer support. One in five respondents said their health had suffered in 2021 as a result of the pandemic’s changed working arrangements.
One-third of those surveyed said their employers had failed to provide them with the tools they needed to work from home effectively.
“Of course, public safety must come first,” said Linda Hausmanis, CEO of the IWFM. “However, the costs to the economy and to people’s health from poorly planned work spaces must not be overlooked.”
“Hybrid working should provide the best of both worlds, but it does not for far too many of us.”
Ms Hausmanis expressed concern about WFH’s effect on younger employees.
“Younger home workers are especially vulnerable to isolation and a lack of safe working spaces,” she said.
“If hybrid [working]is the future, as many predict, employers must step up and review their workplace strategies in light of the lessons learned over the past two years, or risk losing their workforce.”
UK news summary from Infosurhoy.
Working from home: Here’s how to beat WFH fatigue if you’re not going back to the office this January
How to beat WFH burnout
Going to back to the office this week may not be an option for many of us. – so Bex Spiller, 32, the founder of The Anti-Burnout Club – has some great tips for reducing the work from home burnout and fatigue:
1. Brain-dump at the end of your working day
Grab a pen and paper and write down anything work-related that’s still whizzing around in your mind. This helps get it out of your head, making it far easier to switch off in the evenings.
2. Use the Pomodoro Method
Set a timer for 25 minutes to focus solely on work, before setting another five-minute timer as a break straight after. Rinse and repeat four times before taking a longer break.
3. Turn off notifications OR take your email off your phone
A notification creates something called the Zeigarnik Effect, where your brain believes it now has a new “to-do” that needs to be done. Your subconscious will tell you that there’s unfinished business that has to be dealt with when a notification pops up, even if you’re trying to make a conscious effort to pick your phone up less. So, notifications off!
4. Schedule important down-time reminders
Schedule in some down time on your calendar or to-do list and make it the most important appointment of the day – this is one you can’t cancel! Even if it’s just five minutes to start with, gradually make those appointment times longer so that you’ve got enough time in your day to destress.
5. Breathe
If you don’t have time for an hour-long yoga class, or to sit in a dark room meditating then try some simple breathing exercises instead. Conscious breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which can bring us into a more relaxed state. It functions in the opposite way to the sympathetic nervous system, by slowing your heart rate and increasing intestinal energy – which is why it’s sometimes called the “rest and digest” system.