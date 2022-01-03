If you’re not going back to work in January, here’s how to avoid WFH fatigue.

Working from home could be losing its luster after nearly two years, according to a new study.

It appeared to be one of the pandemic’s more positive trends.

As millions of workers cleared their kitchen tables of domestic detritus, grabbed their laptops, and bedded down to embrace online meeting apps such as Zoom and Skype, working from home – WFH – became a necessity.

Working from home, however, may be losing its luster nearly two years after switching from the water cooler to the kitchen sink.

According to the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management, more than half of office workers expected to return to work today.

According to the IWFM, three out of four of the 1,000 workers polled expected to return to work by the end of the first working week of January.

Many employees have been advised to stay away from the office as a result of the Omicron variant’s emergence, but according to IWFM’s research, the appeal of working from home all of the time has worn thin for many.

One reason, according to the IWFM, is a lack of employer support. One in five respondents said their health had suffered in 2021 as a result of the pandemic’s changed working arrangements.

One-third of those surveyed said their employers had failed to provide them with the tools they needed to work from home effectively.

“Of course, public safety must come first,” said Linda Hausmanis, CEO of the IWFM. “However, the costs to the economy and to people’s health from poorly planned work spaces must not be overlooked.”

“Hybrid working should provide the best of both worlds, but it does not for far too many of us.”

Ms Hausmanis expressed concern about WFH’s effect on younger employees.

“Younger home workers are especially vulnerable to isolation and a lack of safe working spaces,” she said.

“If hybrid [working]is the future, as many predict, employers must step up and review their workplace strategies in light of the lessons learned over the past two years, or risk losing their workforce.”

