If you’re willing to give up your face’s rights for the rest of your life, a robot company will pay you (dollar)200,000.

If you’re willing to give up your face’s rights for the rest of your life, a robot company will pay you (dollar)200K.

Could you use an extra (dollar)200,000? That’s what a Russian robotics company is offering to someone willing to give up the rights to their face and voice — forever — for the development of robots.

According to reports, they’re looking for a “warm and friendly” face.

The company, Promobot, is known for producing “hyper-realistic, humanlike” robots, according to a Newsweek report.

The Promobot company released the “Android Robo-C” in 2019, a made-to-order robot that can be customized to look like anyone.

Promobot is currently seeking a model for “a humanoid robot-assistant that will work in hotels, shopping malls, and other crowded places,” according to the report.

Promobot recently issued a press release stating that they are “ready to pay out (dollar)200,000 to somebody willing to transfer the rights to use one’s face forever,” according to Newsweek.

According to Gizmodo, the robotics company will consider candidates over the age of 25 of all genders and races, with the primary requirement being a “kind and friendly” appearance.

According to WPXI News, Promobot has a customer who wants to use the robot assistant in “airports, shopping malls, and retail stores in 2023,” according to a press release from the company.

According to Newsweek, Promobot appears to have stopped accepting applications for the opportunity as of Monday, and information about the project appears to have been removed from their website.

According to the updated press release, 20,000 people applied, and Promobot’s client decided to put the request on hold.

There will be more projects in the future for those who were unable to respond in time, according to the release.

According to Newsweek, “one key detail” was among the information no longer available on the Promobot site: in addition to their likeness, the chosen applicant will have to relinquish the rights to their voice to the company.

In addition to creating a 3D model of the applicant’s face and body, the process will entail recording approximately 100 hours of speech to provide material for the robot’s voice, according to Indy100.

While Promobot is headquartered in…

