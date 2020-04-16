If You’ve Been Missing Your Fast Food Fix, Get Hyped Because Some Chains Are Reopening

Three fast food chains are flinging open their doors once again – although it’s just delivery drivers who’ll be walking through the doors for the most part. Burger King, KFC, and Pret will be bringing you junky sandwiches, greasy burgers, and finger lickin’ chicken once more.

KFC shared the news on its website, announcing that it’ll be reopening 11 UK restaurants with a limited menu for delivery only.

“To do this in the right way, we’ve put new processes in place and stepped up our already stringent hygiene measures. We’re serving a limited menu, which means we can have a smaller kitchen team to maintain social distancing. Our teams are amazing and we’d never ask them to come back to work if they weren’t comfortable, so they’re returning on an opt-in basis.”

The chain says it’s already donated over 5,000 meals to key workers across the UK, and will continue to donate 100 meals per week. Meanwhile, you can now order on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats of you live in the vicinity of one of the following restaurants:

Meanwhile, Pret shared the news on Twitter that it’s reopened 10 of its stores located ear London hospitals to support healthcare workers, who will be getting a 50 per cent NHS discount – the same offer the restaurant was running prior to the lockdown. Pret has detailed the measures it’s taking to keep customers safe, which include doing takeaway only and limiting customer numbers in-store to six at any one time. Here’s which London locations are open again.

Here are the 10 shops we’ve reopened in London for takeaway and delivery. We look forward to seeing you again soon ☕ pic.twitter.com/PyZeKDnjzO

— Pret (@Pret) April 16, 2020

And lastly, a Burger King spokesperson has discussed the chain’s plans for a “phased reopening”, starting with four restaurants; two in Bristol, one in Coventry, and one in Swindon, which will also have a limited menu. As with KFC, Burger King will only be offering deliveries, and will be donating 1,000 meals per week to NHS staff. Obviously try not to go mental and live on fast food for a week just because you can now, and it’s so tasty. So tasty… [BBC News]