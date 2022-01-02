If you’ve had all of your vaccinations and only recently received COVID-19, here’s how long you should wait before getting a booster shot.

If you’ve had all of your vaccinations and only recently received COVID-19, here’s how long you should wait before getting a booster.

The rise in COVID-19 cases across the country is demonstrating an unsettling but well-known fact: even if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can still get infected with the coronavirus, especially the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Even among the boosted, infection is still a possibility, but how does a positive COVID-19 test affect those who have been fully vaccinated but have yet to receive an additional vaccination?

Experts say you’ll have to wait a while, but the exact amount of time depends on your preferences.

Anyone 16 and up can get a booster shot six months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months after receiving their single dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

For 16 and 17-year-olds, the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one that is approved as a booster.

However, if you get COVID-19 before getting your booster, you should wait until you feel better and your symptoms have gone away before getting it, according to Dr.

According to McClatchy News, Jorge Luis Salinas, an assistant professor of medicine at Stanford University in California who focuses on infectious diseases,

Experts at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas agree, adding that before getting your booster, you should also meet the criteria for ending isolation, which were recently updated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you isolate yourself from others for five days regardless of vaccination status.

You can come out of isolation if your symptoms have gone away or are on their way out, but you should wear a face mask for another five days.

Ending isolation does not require a negative COVID-19 test.

Vaccinated people who have a breakthrough infection, according to Angela Branche, an associate professor of infectious diseases and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, do not need a booster “for three to six months after they have recovered, though it would be safe to obtain a booster dose as early as two weeks after full resolution of symptoms.”

This is due to the fact that people who have recently recovered from an infection “are expected to have high levels of circulating antibodies that are likely to be broadly protective for several months,” according to Branche.

