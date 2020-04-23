IFA 2020 Both is and Isn’t Happening

IFA, one of the world’s biggest and oldest consumer electronics trade shows, will not be taking place this year. Not in the form journalists, guests, and business people have come to know over the past several decades, anyway. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic is to blame, even if some people are insistent the whole thing will be blowing over long before then.

The news was announced over the official @IFA_Berlin Twitter account, confirming that the Berlin government has banned all events with over 5,000 people until at least 24th October. That said, it’s working on an “innovative new concept” so the show can go ahead in some different form.

— IFA Berlin (@IFA_Berlin) April 21, 2020

Last year IFA welcomed some 250,000 guests and 1,800 exhibitors, which means the prospect of heading to Messe Berlin and getting lost in the labyrinthian complex is definitely not happening. You can’t squeeze a quarter of a million people down to 5,000, and certainly not when they’re flying in from all over the world.

What exactly this “innovative new concept” will be hasn’t been disclosed. But the tweets say plans are already in motion, and have been for several weeks. That’s no big surprise, since it’s been two months since Mobile World Congress was forced to call itself off due to the (then) growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

We should find out what the solution is in the coming weeks, and no doubt it will involve some sort of teleconferencing software to make meetings and announcements happen. Let’s just hope Zoom gets its act together by then.