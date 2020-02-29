IFES will help JCE in the transmission of election results

The International Foundation for Electoral Systems in the country (IFES) reported yesterday that that entity will not conduct an audit of the automated voting equipment used in the last electoral elections of February 16.

Dong Nbugen, a member of the organization, said that his mission is to accompany the Central Electoral Board (JCE) in the process of organizing the next elections and in the transmission of the results.

“We recommend to the Board, from our experience, to give priority to the rapid transmission of the results, since it strengthens the credibility and confidence of the process,” said the IFES representative, who was in Las Colinas, observing the process of verifying the results. scanners that will be used to transmit images in the next elections to be held on March 15.

The Organization of American States (OAS) reported that the automated voting audit will begin next week, used in the suspended elections of February 16. Meanwhile, the Technical Mission of the Inter-American Union of International Organizations (UNIORE) has already started research work at the automated voting teams from the headquarters of the JCE. Meanwhile, the JCE began yesterday the process of printing the registry that will be used in the 16,032 polling stations, for the extraordinary municipal elections of March 15, 2020.

According to information offered by this entity, the printing work began at 1:00 in the afternoon and will be executed in an estimated time of three and a half days, for a total of 384 thousand pages to print.

Regarding this process, the JCE deputy director of technology, Johnny Rivera, said that the electoral roll will remain the same in the number of voters, but said that a space will be added where the fingerprint will be placed.

Regarding the requirements of the delegates of the different political parties, he said that they only asked for the verification of the register to be reprinted with the one used in the last elections of February 16, in order to confirm that they are the same.

Scanners

Likewise, the technical delegates of the political parties that make up the opposition bloc and who were present at the time of printing, demanded the review of the transmission scanners.

Who led this block was the technical delegate to the JCE by the Christian Social Reform Party (PRSC), Ramón Féliz Madera, who said they have approved the use of these equipment, but with some conditions.