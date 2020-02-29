Iggy Azalea hits online trolls and accuses them of “not working hard enough”.

5/5 DIA

Iggy Azalea has clapped back online trolls who have accused them of “not working hard enough”.

In a new Twitter message, the fancy hitmaker admitted she was confused as to why people thought she would “take a break” if she was “just working on a new project” after posting that last week “Time is gone”.

“Why do people think I take a break when I’m working on a new project, the way I should be? You are weird,” she wrote.

While users were happy about Iggy’s post and wrote: “WHERE WERE YOU?” The star insisted that she work hard on new creative ventures.

The 29-year-old told fans that she would rather only share updates on “completed” projects than on “101 ideas”:

“It is better to show a finished idea than to speak 101 ideas out loud and to disappoint people that you haven’t worked through all 101.”

Last week, Iggy told fans she “didn’t forget” when she announced the time out of the spotlight and later teased, “When I’m back, you’ll know. And I’ll be back.”

The confusion comes after the rapper’s second album, In My Defense, only debuted at number 50 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in July – five years after her debut release topped the same list.

The follow-up, the Wicked Lips EP, was plagued by a series of delays and could not be released when it was released in December.