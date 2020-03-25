Ikea and Pizza Hut Collaborate on a Pizza, and a Table Based on the Ones in Your Pizza Box

Ikea customers can now purchase a giant version of that little ‘saver’ that stops your pizza getting squished, then order an Ikea meatball-topped pizza for when they get home. Sadly, those customers won’t include you as the promotion is only running in Hong Kong.

The campaign was teased on social media before rolling out, and is in full swing, with Pizza Hut selling pizzas featuring Ikea’s iconic Swedish meatballs. Seems fairly normal. Meanwhile, Ikea has made the questionable decision to upscale the white, three-legged ‘saver’ into a full-size table, and remarkably, it’s selling better than expected, with the furniture store reporting sales 67 per cent above what was initially predicted.

The table comes flat-packed in a specially designed pizza box, complete with Pizza Hut logo; it’s even called ‘Pizza Table’ Wendy Leung, Pizza Hut Hong Kong marketing director, said:

“This campaign shows the playful side of Pizza Hut, and that our credentials can move beyond the kitchen into new and interesting collaborations with other brands.”

Both the pizza and table will be on sale for a limited time, and customers in Hong Kong seem to be shopping like they know that already. John Koay, executive creative director at Ogilvy Hong Kong – the company behind the campaign – added:

“We’ve been absolutely thrilled to see the launch of the new Pizza Hut x IKEA pizza with a fun, cheeky campaign that has proven to be quite popular with the fans already on the first day! This is a great pizza, and this campaign really shows how collaborations can really benefit the fans – not just the brands.”

Pizza Hut isn’t new to collabs; just last month, the restaurant teamed up with KFC for a popcorn chicken pizza. Just a few years ago, Ogilvy Hong Kong ran another campaign that turned Pizza Hut boxes into film projectors, and given the logistics of that, the pizza table seems like a far more sensible idea. [The Drum]

Feature image credit: The Drum