IKEA Australia reveals the unique meanings behind product names

They are famously known for selling furniture pieces with unique Swedish names that are seemingly impossible to pronounce.

And now IKEA Australia has revealed the secret meanings behind the names of the popular items – and how the retailer came up with the words.

In a new series of podcast episodes called ‘Did You Know…?’, Kent Eriksson, Swedish IKEA co-worker, looked at how the Scandinavian culture inspired the names throughout various departments.

The episodes draw on all areas of IKEA expertise, from the stores and range, to work towards climate action and equality that aims to help people create a ‘better everyday life’.

Ever wondered how IKEA came up with the names of the towel rail, shower head, toilet roll holder or the washbasin?

The bathroom products and accessories are named after Swedish lakes and bodies of water.

is a series of accessories with lots of useful items for the sink, the shower and the toilet. The range is named after a shoal in Sweden.

The naturally submerged ridge is located in Kalmar county, in the southern part of the country, about 170km south of Stockholm in the headline of the country.

The shower curtain ring set is perfect for hanging shower curtains in your bathroom.

The useful product also happens to share a name with a lake situated in the middle of Skåne County, Sweden. At 41 square kilometres, RINGSJÖN is the second largest lake in the county.

The bathroom organisers series has suction cups that grip tightly to smooth surfaces like tiles or glass.

The series of bathroom organisers shares a name with lake Immeln, which is known for its clean water, good fishing and cheap fishing permits.

The home décor products are named after Swedish places and slang.

is a clock without the tick-tock, thanks to its smart quartz movement. But did you know it shares its name with the Swedish slang term ‘to swipe’.

Want a clock without the tick-tock? The wall clock is for you. This wall clock shares its name with the Swedish slang term STOLPA which means to walk in long paces or strides.

The products found in the children’s department are named after mammals, birds and adjectives.

The toy series includes a mini-kitchen and workbench with lots of realistic tools and accessories, making it easy and fun for ‘kids to copy what adults do’.

Seems only fitting that duktig in Swedish means ‘skilled, capable, or hard-working’. In phrases like Oj, vad duktig du är! (Wow, how skilled you are) it’s a compliment.

Babies will have the best night’s sleep in thecot which means goodnight in Swedish.