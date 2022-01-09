Ikea reduces sick pay for employees who have not been vaccinated and are told to isolate after contact with Covid.

Ikea reduces sick pay for employees who haven’t been vaccinated and are told to isolate after coming into contact with Covid.

IKEA has reduced sick pay for unvaccinated employees who are told to isolate themselves after coming into contact with someone who has Covid.

Staff who have not been vaccinated and are required to self-isolate for ten days after coming into contact with a virus-infected person may now be eligible for the legal minimum of £96.35 statutory sick pay per week.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Ikea employees earn an average of £10.10 per hour or £11.30 in London, which translates to £404 or £452 per week.

“We appreciate that this is an emotive topic, and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis,” an IKEA spokesperson told the outlet. “Anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager,” she added.

Later, the retailer clarified that the policy only applies to unvaccinated employees who have “high rates of absence.”

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

As the dreaded “pingdemic” came to an end in August, double-vaccinated Britons no longer had to self-isolate if they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

When contacting someone with Covid, those who hadn’t received their vaccines had to isolate themselves.

While vaccination is not required for employees in other industries, it is now required for frontline NHS workers in order to combat the virus.

Workers in social services and the NHS are required to get the Covid vaccine.

The move, according to Sajid Javid, will protect vulnerable patients from contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary has slammed “anti-vaccination fanatics” after revealing that nine out of ten Covid ICU patients have not received their booster vaccination.

Sajid Javid wrote in the Mail on Sunday that a “shocking 70% of Covid patients taking up beds in intensive care were unvaccinated…” before calling it “disappointing” that tennis star Novak Djokovic is “fueling skepticism” about vaccines.

