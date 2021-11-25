Ikea rents out mini 100-square-foot homes for 75p a month, and the contents will astound you.

Customers will be able to rent mini 100-square-foot homes from IKEA for just 75p per month, according to plans that have wowed locals.

The Japanese branch of the Swedish conglomerate announced their Tiny Homes project in Tokyo’s tiny Shinjuku neighborhood this week, releasing stunning floor plans that show how the unique petite property will be divided.

The split-level flat will be furnished with Ikea furniture, a kitchenette and bathroom, as well as a loft-style sleeping area with a step ladder, according to Business Insider.

A washing machine and refrigerator, as well as a foldable table and adjustable shelving for storage, are all possible additions.

On the downside, tenants are responsible for their own utilities and must live in a space that is only 32 square feet in size.

In comparison, the minimum space requirement for a single person dwelling in the United Kingdom is 37 square feet.

The property is located adjacent to the famous Shinjuku Station as well as the surrounding business district and nightlife, making it a standout feature.

One Shinjuku apartment is currently on the market with a short-term lease that runs until January 2023, according to an Ikea Japan spokesperson.

The scheme is being promoted by Ikea’s famous toy, Blhaj, which has opened its own’real estate offices’ where potential buyers can learn more about the tiny apartments.

Early December is expected to be the start of the application period.

It comes less than a month after IKEA announced plans to open a new IKEA building in Vienna with hostel beds, beer taps, and an in-house cinema.

“You’ll be taking in penthouse views from the top levels of a new eco concept building, right in the heart of the city,” the new hostel said on their website.

“This is the place to hang out, eat, and party every day of the week, with custom street art, a cinema room, and one of the city’s largest rooftops.

“Relax with street food in our expansive rooftop garden or a bite to eat at our in-house diner.

Then go to the bar and dance the night away while taking in the stunning views of Vienna.

“A 360-degree view of Vienna at sunset, an artisanal cocktail in hand, a sizzling schnitzel sandwich straight from the container kitchen.”

“Friends, DJs, and plenty of good times.”

In our 1,800 sqm playground of green trees and street art, perched high above the city, anything can happen.

Greetings from JOandamp;JOE!

