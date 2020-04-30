Ile-de-France: the Council of State orders the resumption of the registration of asylum applications

The Council of State ordered Thursday at the interior ministry to resume in the next days the recording of the requests for asylum in Ile-de-France, which had been suspended since March because of the confinement, thus consolidating an injunction of the Paris administrative court.

“The Minister of the Interior is enjoined to re-establish in Ile-de-France, within five days of notification of this order and under the sanitary conditions imposed by Covid-19, the registration of asylum requests, primarily those from people with a particular vulnerability, “wrote summary judge Christophe Chantepy in his order.

Since March 17, the date of the start of confinement, and from March 27 in Paris, the State had completely stopped processing these files, justifying the closure of dedicated services in prefectures and in one-stop shops (Guda) by the lack staffing and health reasons.

A group of associations, including the League for Human Rights, and asylum seekers, had seized the administrative court (TA) of Paris, estimating that the stop of the device was justified by “no text”.

The TA agreed with them on April 21, for the first time ordering the resumption of the recording of requests, before the authorities did not contest the decision before the Council of State.

Restore the platform that delivers the meetings

The latter also enjoins the French Office for Immigration and Integration (OFII) to restore “the functioning of its telephone platform”, which issues the appointments for the filing of files. “We are ready, the platform can now give all the appointments that will be open,” responded Didier Leschi, director of the OFII.

The decision of the Council of State comes while “migratory flows are generally at a standstill,” he said. “Appear applicants who were there long before the health crisis and who turn to asylum to benefit from the allowance” which is dedicated to them, said Mr. Leschi.

State of health emergency is no excuse, says defense

In the context of confinement, “other missions are more priority” than the asylum request, had ruled Tuesday during a hearing at the Council of State the representative of the Ministry of the Interior, Pascale Léglise.

“There is no legal basis for the decision to close all of the Guda. It is wrong to say that you cannot ensure the request for asylum within the framework of the state of health emergency. Other European countries do so, “replied defense lawyer Patrice Spinosi, referring to a” serious and manifestly illegal violation of the right to asylum “.