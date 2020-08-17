I’ll never know if op cancelled during coronavirus lockdown would have stopped my cancer becoming incurable

FOR Beth Purvis the painful truth is she will never know if an op cancelled in the pandemic would have stopped her cancer spreading.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2016.

In March, after her cancer returned, she was due to have surgery to remove a lung nodule.

The operation was scheduled for March 25, two days after coronavirus plunged the UK into lockdown.

It never went ahead and in May scans showed Beth’s cancer has now spread to her brain.

Beth, from Elsenham, Essex, told The Sun: “I’m now incurable.

“My husband Richard, 48, and I have always been honest with our children, Joseph, 12, and Abigail, ten.

“They know I didn’t have the surgery I should have, and they know mummy won’t get better.

“I will never know if the cancer would have gone to my brain if I’d had the surgery in March.

“It’s too late for me but not for thousands of others.

“We need to see cancer services up and running.”

