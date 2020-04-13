Illegal Drugs are in as Short Supply as the Toilet Roll

The lack of options for international travel and tougher border crossing protocols are having an impact on the UK’s illegal drug trade, with less of the popular pick-me-ups/downs of heroin and spice to be found out there on the streets and in the alleyways and Iceland car parks of the nation.

Apparently this is not entirely a good thing, though, as instead of using their time productively to go cold turkey and emerge from all this as better people, the nation’s drug addicts are instead seeking out alternative highs and/or lows that are potentially stronger and more deadly, and less predictable in their results. This could lead to more deaths and hospitalisations from users, which is exactly the last thing we need right now.

Dr Rachel Britton from drug charity We Are With You said: “While less drugs on the street may seem like a good thing, what replaces them is usually more dangerous. We know the purity of many drugs is decreasing as dealers cut them with different substances to increase their bulk. This means people often don’t know what they are taking, increasing the chance of overdose.” [Guardian]