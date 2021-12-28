Illegal migrants in Calais are on their own as the world celebrates Christmas.

As the world celebrates Christmas, illegal migrants in Calais are alone.

The Anadolu Agency visits a French port city and witnesses the desperate conditions of migrants.

NEW YORK

On a clear day, the white cliffs of Dover can be seen from the French port city of Calais, according to legend.

They lie in the distance like a dreamscape, just 34 kilometers (21 miles) across the English Channel, beckoning those who have come here hoping for a new life.

Lacemaking, metallurgy, and fishing have all long been important industries in Calais.

Here is where Charles de Gaulle married.

During World War II, it was on the verge of being destroyed until the Germans took control and used it as a strategic launching point for missiles across the Dover Strait.

However, this blustery city is now widely recognized as the last port of call for refugees attempting to reach England and the better life that may await them there.

Migrants, mostly men, from Sudan, Syria, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and other war-torn countries in the Middle East and Africa have flocked here in droves over the past three decades, attempting the journey via a variety of means, including stowing away on ferries or in trucks, cars, or trains traversing the Eurotunnel or Chunnel.

The most dangerous route these days is by rubber dinghy, which can sometimes carry far more people than these small rubber rafts can hold, such as the group of 30 who climbed into a craft designed to hold only six people last month.

Children and a pregnant woman were among the twenty-seven people who died on the voyage.

While the majority of Westerners are exchanging gifts and watching holiday movies, life for an asylum seeker is anything but merry and bright during the holidays.

Many people in Calais are hoping for a Christmas miracle as they walk the streets in a state of tepid bewilderment.

Dec. 24th

At dusk, I make my way north toward the sea.

It’s also near Notre Dame de Calais, which is home to one of the city’s church groups that assists immigrant communities.

A carousel flanked by large twinkling teddy bears and mulled wine huts sits in the Place d’Armes, the city’s main square in medieval times.

As their children cavort, parents with cameras capture blissful moments.

Beyond that, there is an indoor ice rink.

A few blocks away.

