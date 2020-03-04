Illinois agrees to extension with coach Underwood

In the midst of its best Big Ten showing in 15 years, Illinois announced a three-year extension to coach Brad Underwood’s contract on Monday.

The 23rd-ranked Fighting Illini (20-9, 12-6) are currently tied for second in the league with two regular season games remaining.

The extension, which is pending approval by the board of trustees, adds three years to the original six-year $18 million contract that Underwood signed in March 2017. It runs through the 2025-26 season and increases his base salary to $3.4 million.

“I am extremely pleased with the upward trajectory of our Fighting Illini men’s basketball program and believe we are headed toward a championship future,” athletic director Josh Whitman said in a release. “Under Coach Underwood’s leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom. He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results.”

The 56-year-old Underwood led Illinois to a 14-18 record in his first season in Champaign in 2017-18 and the Illini were 12-21 last season.

Illinois has already won its most Big Ten games since the 2004-05 squad finished 15-1 (37-2 overall) and lost to North Carolina in the national championship game.

“Serving as head coach at the University of Illinois is a professional dream come true,” Underwood said. “I am honored to be one part of what is a collective effort in working to get Illinois Basketball where it needs to be. Building a program is hard work; there are no shortcuts. But I am excited by the growth we’ve seen. We are gaining momentum and continuing to climb that mountain.”

The contract calls for annual increases that would raise Underwood’s salary to $4 million in 2025-26. He will receive a $750,000 retention bonus if he finishes out the new contract.

The deal also includes an $8 million buyout if Underwood accepts another coaching position, which will decrease each year of the agreement.

Subsequent extensions, based on NCAA Tournament appearances from 2022 to 2025, could potentially keep Underwood in place through 2030.

Before taking over the Illini, Underwood was 89-14 in three seasons at Stephen F. Austin (2013-16) and 20-13 in one campaign at Oklahoma State (2016-17).

–Field Level Media