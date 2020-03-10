Illinois court rejects Jussie Smollett’s bid to throw out charges from ‘hoax’ attack

The Illinois Supreme Court has rejected former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett’s request to throw out charges against him, accusing him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

The court’s decision was revealed Friday.

In addition to refusing to throw out the charges against Smollett, the court also rejected the actor’s effort to remove the special prosecutor in the case.

Smollett’s lawyers had argued in an emergency petition that Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor.

The court did not explain its decision to reject the arguments by Smollett´s lawyers.

Smollett, 37, was initially accused by Cook County prosecutors of falsely reporting to police that an alleged phony attack in January 2019 was real.

Sixteen counts of disorderly conduct originally filed against him were dismissed and Toomin found Smollett’s first prosecution was invalid.

After another investigation by special prosecutor Dan Webb, six counts of the same charges were filed against Smollett, to which he pleaded not guilty last week.

The charges stemmed from a supposed incident that occurred January 29, 2019, when Smollett, who is black and gay, told police that two masked men attacked him as he was walking home in the early hours of the day.

Smollett said the men made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing, and that at least one of his attackers was a white man who told him he was in ‘MAGA country,’ a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, ‘Make America Great Again.’

Weeks later, police alleged Smollett paid two black friends to help stage the attack because he was unhappy with his salary as an actor on Empire, a Fox series filmed in Chicago that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.

The friends – brothers Abimbola ‘Abel’ Osundairo and Olabinjo ‘Ola’ Osundairo – would be the state’s star witnesses if Smollett’s case makes it to trial.

The brothers are bodybuilders and aspiring actors whom Smollett knew from the ‘Empire’ set and the gym.

In an exclusive video obtained by DailyMail.com, Smollett acknowledged the case is ‘frustrating’ but argued ‘the truth is the best defense.’ The video was recorded February 25, the day after he appeared in a Chicago courtroom to say that he was not guilty of the felony charges against him.

‘The truth is the best defense. The truth which they know nothing about,’ Smollett said in the video.

Of the charges against him, Smollett said: ‘It is definitely frustrating but you just gotta, it’s fight or die at this point, right. I don’t claim to be innocent, I am innocent.’