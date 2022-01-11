I’m 106 years old, and I attribute my longevity to eating a BIG MAC every week after church, says gran.

Gran, who is 106, attributes her long life to eating a BIG MAC every week after church.

A 106-year-old GREAT great grandmother attributed her long life to eating McDonald’s Big Macs after church on a regular basis.

Dorothy Nedd, a resident of South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recently celebrated her birthday and is still in great shape.

Dorothy’s granddaughter Zulema told reporters that Dorothy’s life had long been centered on Christianity and McDonald’s.

“Grandma always used to take me to church,” she told FOX 29 News.

“Then we’d go to McDonald’s after church, and my grandmother would order a Big Mac.”

“She had been getting Big Macs for quite some time.”

With nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Dorothy was always happy to have family around her.

She hasn’t been able to see them in a couple of years, however.

“Until the pandemic,” Zulema said, “our family would come over every Friday.”

“Now that we’re no longer doing that, it’s just FaceTime, and they miss her, but no one wants to put her in danger.”

Mary Nicholson, 106, of St Helen’s, Merseyside, admitted to drinking full fat milk, cream, and butter last year, as well as a “tipple of whisky at night.”

Two world wars and three flu pandemics later, the pensioner celebrated her birthday by defeating Covid-19 for the second time.