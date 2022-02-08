I’m 8 months pregnant and living in a ‘freezing’ garden log cabin, but the council won’t let me move in until I’m in labor.

I’m eight months pregnant and living in a ‘freezing’ garden log cabin, but the council won’t let me move until I’m in labor.

AN EXTREMELY PREGNANT woman living in a tiny garden cabin is terrified after her council refused to give her a flat until she’s “in LABOUR.”

Caitlin Rawlinson, 20, is expecting her first child in a few weeks, but her pleas to the housing authority to relocate her from her “freezing” log cabin have gone unheeded.

After her rented flat fell through during lockdown, the soon-to-be mother was forced to return to her parents in Esher, Surrey.

She had to move into the teeny-tiny log cabin at the end of their garden due to a lack of space in the family home.

However, when the 20-year-old became pregnant, she immediately contacted Elmbridge Council for a housing assessment, which determined that the cabin was “unsuitable” for a newborn baby.

The council promised to move her “promptly” because the accommodation isn’t heated or insulated and doesn’t have a place for the baby to bathe.

Caitlin, who is heavily pregnant, is still stuck in the “freezing” conditions nearly eight months later and weeps almost every day about her housing nightmare.

Her housing officer allegedly told her that he would find her a place to live when she is in LABOR, not before.

“I was staying in the log cabin in my parents’ garden after lockdown, and then I found out I was pregnant,” Caitlin told Infosurhoy.

“I applied to the city for housing assistance because I can’t have a baby in a log cabin.”

When I first found out, I was about 10 weeks pregnant, and it was in the summer.

“At the time, the council did a health assessment of the log cabin, and they said it wasn’t suitable because it didn’t have central heating, no place to bathe the baby, and it wasn’t insulated.”

“They said they’d move me as soon as possible, but they haven’t.”

I was forced to spend the entire winter in a frigid cabin.

“I’m 35 weeks pregnant, I’m very heavy, I can’t move around much, and I don’t have any heat, so I’m sleeping in freezing temperatures.”

Caitlin is also dealing with a high-risk pregnancy, and she is concerned that she will be induced at any time, leaving her baby without a proper home.

Caitlin now faces bringing her newborn home to the garden cabin, despite calling the council “in tears” every week for the last eight months.

Caitlin said she’s at her wit’s end because she doesn’t have enough space to build a cot or a pram for her baby and she feels completely ignored…

