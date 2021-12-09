‘I’m 91 percent Céline from the Before Sunrise movie,’ says Lucy Caldwell.

‘I’m 91 percent Céline from the Before Sunrise film,’ says Lucy Caldwell.

The winner of the BBC Short Story Award in 2021 discusses her move to the Kent coast and her admiration for poet Louis MacNeice and fantasy author Susan Cooper.

In Folkestone, I’m in my study.

We just moved here a few months ago, so there are boxes upon boxes of unpacked books on both sides of me.

The yard and a row of sheds are visible from the window directly in front of my desk.

On the window sill is a collection of hag stones that my children and I found on the beach and which, according to folklore, can be used to see other realms.

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout is about to begin.

I’m a huge fan of her work.

I’m reading Little House on the Prairie to my seven-year-old, and while I enjoyed it as a kid, it’s causing us to have difficult conversations about colonialism.

Susan Cooper is a childhood favorite that I still re-read at this time of year.

Her quintet Dark is Rising is a work of art.

I’ve often used Louis MacNeice’s poems as epigraphs in my adult life.

Since finishing my new novel, These Days, a year ago, I’ve barely written a word because it was so draining.

That was penned at the desk in the corner of my bedroom, which had served as my “study” for years.

In my new, actual study, I have yet to write anything.

I don’t know, so I took a break to take a random online quiz.

According to Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, I’m 91 percent Céline.

So there we have it!

Catherine McBennett is a writer.

Catherine established the Niamh Louise Foundation to help prevent teen suicide after her 15-year-old daughter killed herself.

Her tenacity is astonishing.

With Cambridge University, Lucy Caldwell won the BBC National Short Story Award 2021.

Entries for 2022 will open in January; for more information, go to bbc.co.uknssa.

Faber will publish These Days in March 2022.

Lucy Caldwell: ‘I’m 91 per cent Céline from the Before Sunrise film’