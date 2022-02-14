‘I’m 95% sure Kyiv won’t be bombed; I don’t want to be 5% wrong,’ says a British visitor to Ukraine.

‘I’m 95% certain Kyiv won’t be bombed; I don’t want to be 5% wrong,’ says a British tourist in Ukraine.

Stuart McKenzie had packed his belongings and was about to leave the country with his wife and two small children, but he decided to stay.

Stuart McKenzie and his family were packing their belongings and preparing to leave Ukraine at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

He and his wife had barely gotten any sleep the night before, unsure if they had made the right decision to leave.

It was ultimately impossible for him to leave behind loved ones and friends in the country he had called home for nearly three decades.

“We packed our bags,” said the 51-year-old Edinburgh native.

“We were prepared, had booked hotels in Poland, and planned to leave at 8 a.m. [on Sunday].”

However, we were forced to leave behind my wife’s mother, who lives with us.

She is a senior citizen who requires assistance.”

Mr McKenzie, his Ukrainian wife, and their two youngest children were planning to travel to Poland, where a portion of his company is based.

“But when it came down to it at 8 a.m…. we just couldn’t,” the father of three from Kyiv said.

“When I awoke, [my wife]was downstairs and said, ‘I can’t leave.’ At first, I was upset, but after five or ten minutes, I understood completely.”

Isn’t it true that you’re a family? My risk profile suggested that I should leave rather than stay.

But she has her mother with her, and she takes precedence over everything.”

Mr McKenzie said his family was “willing to take a chance” by staying, adding that they had friends in all parts of the country they could stay with if they were worried about their safety.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin is “highly likely” to order an attack on Ukraine, according to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and UK nationals are urged to “leave now while commercial means are still available,” according to the Foreign Office.

In the event of an invasion, he has ruled out a military airlift akin to that seen in Afghanistan.

Expats such as Mr McKenzie, on the other hand, say that leaving the country is easier said than done, with many debating the matter.

“This is the home of my brother.”

“My brother was not going to leave,” he stated emphatically.

“Neither did we, nor did our friends, want to leave Ukraine.”

Most of the expats I know have decided to stay.

There’s a feeling that you’ll be safer in Kyiv or western Ukraine.

A news summary from Infosurhoy UK.

