I’m A Celeb conspiracy theorists believe ‘show has always been filmed in Wales’

A fanatical band of I’m A Celebrity fans are ­convinced the show has ­always been filmed in Wales.

The bizarre revelation was made by former contestant Lembit Opik after producers ­announced the next series will be made in the Welsh mountains instead of Australian jungle because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lembit, 55, who appeared in the show in 2010 after l­osing his seat as a Welsh MP, said: “Ever since I was in the jungle, people have been saying to me ‘I bet it’s really filmed in a car park in Wales.’

“I’ve always replied ‘Of course it’s not,’ but now they’ll think I was lying all along.”

In a move that Welsh characters in the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey might describe as “tidy” this year’s celebrities will be based in a ruined castle in Snowdonia, North Wales, in chilly November and December.

But Lembit, who was bitten by a snake before being voted out after two weeks in the Aussie jungle, said: “I’d rather see it in one of the remote islands off Scotland.

“Contestants would have to fend for themselves. They should make it a real survival story – you eat what you catch.”