I’m A Celeb conspiracy theorists believe ‘show has always been filmed in Wales’

A fanatical band of I’m A Celebrity fans are convinced the show has always been filmed in Wales.
The bizarre revelation was made by former contestant Lembit Opik after producers announced the next series will be made in the Welsh mountains instead of Australian jungle because of coronavirus restrictions.
Lembit, 55, who appeared in the show in 2010 after losing his seat as a Welsh MP, said: “Ever since I was in the jungle, people have been saying to me ‘I bet it’s really filmed in a car park in Wales.’
“I’ve always replied ‘Of course it’s not,’ but now they’ll think I was lying all along.”
In a move that Welsh characters in the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey might describe as “tidy” this year’s celebrities will be based in a ruined castle in Snowdonia, North Wales, in chilly November and December.
But Lembit, who was bitten by a snake before being voted out after two weeks in the Aussie jungle, said: “I’d rather see it in one of the remote islands off Scotland.
“Contestants would have to fend for themselves. They should make it a real survival story – you eat what you catch.”