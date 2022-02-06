I’m a celebrity sex tape broker who’s seen dozens of A-listers perform X-rated acts, and this is how I got Paris Hilton’s video out.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Hollywood’s most notorious celebrity sex tape broker recounted how he orchestrated the release of Paris Hilton’s now-famous pornographic home video, 1 Night in Paris.

During his nearly two decades working in the niche industry of celebrity sex tape trade, Kevin Blatt, 52, claims to have witnessed dozens of A-list stars engaging in X-rated acts.

The self-described “Scandal Specialist” makes a living by assisting in the removal of compromising videos and images of celebrities from the internet – or, on rare occasions, by selling them to the highest bidder.

While the vast majority of those materials never see the light of day, Blatt claims that the videos and images that have come across his desk over the years have ranged from tame to shocking – and have featured more than 50 of Hollywood’s most well-known stars.

“I’ll be driving around Los Angeles, bumping into celebrities and being in places where I see people who I’ve seen on sex tapes that were shopped out to me,” Blatt told The Sun.

Blatt continued, cryptically, “Let’s just say…,” declining to name names.

In gay sex tapes or fetish videos, I’ve seen huge A-listers who you think are straight.

“I’ve seen a lot of stuff,” he continued, “some crazy stuff that I can’t talk about because I’ve signed NDAs.”

“However, because I know too much about them, I can’t watch TV like everyone else.”

“I’ll see a director and think to myself, ‘Oh, that’s the guy who likes feet stuff,’ or I’ll see an actor and think to myself, ‘That one likes bondage,'” she says.

Blatt estimates that he’s seen 50 to 100 A-listers in sexually explicit photos, as well as hundreds of other B to D-list celebrities in similar states of undress.

He claims that basketball players are involved in the vast majority of his transactions.

He laughed, “I’m not sure why, but they either can’t keep it in their pants or they’re just stupid.”

When it comes to A-listers, Blatt says the sex tapes are usually shot before they become famous, whether they’re auditioning for a role or sharing a passionate embrace with a young love.

After working as a marketing executive in the adult entertainment industry for several years, Blatt almost unintentionally entered the nefarious trade of celebrity sex tapes in the summer of 2003.

Blatt moved to Southern California with his brother Darren in 1996, vowing to never return as the two set their sights on making it big in Hollywood.

