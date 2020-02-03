I’m a Celebrity stars’ VERY surprising appearance fees ‘revealed’

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! had an action-packed finale on Sunday night, with chef Miguel Maestre crowned King of the Jungle.

And the campmates’ rumoured appearance fees were ‘revealed’ by Woman’s Day on Monday – and they may well surprise you.

Reality TV veteran and former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby topped the list.

Charlotte was reportedly paid $50,000, which makes sense as international guests tend to earn the biggest paychecks.

TV presenter Tom Williams and musical theatre star Rhonda Burchmore took home $40,000 each, according to the magazine.

Surprisingly, U.S. gossip guru Perez Hilton is believed to have been paid just $30,000, the same as Myf Warhurst and Miguel Maestre.

The remaining cast members – including Dale Thomas, Billy Brownless, Ryan Gallagher, Tanya Hennessy and Nikki Osborne – reportedly took home $10,000 each.

These rumoured appearance fees pale in comparison to Shane Warne’s reported $2million payday back in 2016.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang is also thought to have earned $400,000 on the show last year.

Meanwhile, ‘sources’ told Woman’s Day that Channel 10 was trialing lesser-known celebrities this year.

‘The network decided to take a different approach this year and bring in people who are relatively unknown,’ they said.

‘That way they could introduce them to audiences as presenters and hosts – it’s cost effective.’

However, the network denied this on Monday, with a spokesperson telling Daily Mail Australia: ‘This is nonsense.’

It comes after Miguel was crowned King of the Jungle on Sunday night.

The 40-year-old chef broke down in tears as he reunited with his family, with Dale and Rhonda placing second and third respectively.

Miguel was on the show to raise money for suicide prevention charity R U OK?