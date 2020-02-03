I’m a Celebrity’s Charlotte Crosby and campmates go wild at wrap party in South Africa

They’ve been living off rations for the last four weeks in the South African jungle.

So it’s no surprise that I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Miguel Maestre and runner-up Dale Thomas dared to indulge at the show’s wrap party following Sunday night’s finale.

The pair were joined by crew members and co-stars Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher as they drank, danced and swam the night away at a luxury lodge.

Reality star Charlotte documented the party to her 7 million Instagram followers.

After sharing a sweet selfie with her jungle lover Ryan, things started to get wild at a group dinner hours later.

Dale appeared to be overindulging as he sat next to girlfriend Natasha Bongiorno.

The retired AFL star looked bleary-eyed following the huge day, and was later filmed guzzling from a wine glass, while sat across from Rhonda Burchmore.

Clearly in the mood to celebrate his big win, champion Miguel meanwhile removed his T-shirt and began to dance.

As Charlotte filmed the TV chef’s rambunctious antics, while another member of the party ran across the luxury lodge and dived into a swimming pool outside.

Ryan couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he spent quality time with Charlotte.

Another video showed Charlotte’s mother Letitia Crosby dancing with several other attendees by the swimming pool, as guests started to jump in.

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte then filmed herself doing shots.

During Sunday’s I’m a Celebrity finale, Miguel was crowned king of the jungle.

The TV chef broke down in tears as he claimed the title and was reunited with his family, with the prize money going towards suicide prevention charity R U OK?

AFL star Dale Thomas, 32, placed runner-up for his charity Camp Quality, and theatre star Rhonda Burchmore, 59, in third for Neuroscience Research Australia.