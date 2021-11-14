I’m a cult hunter who has helped over 500 people escape cults like NXIVM and Waco’s Branch Davidians.

I’m a cult hunter who has helped save over 500 people from cults like NXIVM and the Branch Davidians of Waco.

RICK Ross knows how to bring a cult leader down.

Since starting his work with victims in the 1980s, the interventionist claims to have assisted over 500 people in fleeing extreme groups such as Keith Raniere’s NXIVM and Waco’s Branch Davidians.

“I don’t think there is a specific profile – it could be anyone,” he said. “However, there is a recurring narrative.”

“Someone is going through a particularly trying time in their life.”

They are sad or depressed as a result of a difficult situation.

“Just when they’re at their most vulnerable, someone comes along and offers to help..”

“They introduce them to the group, and they agree because they are looking for change or relief,” says the narrator.

Ross claims he first became involved with cult work after witnessing an attempted infiltration of his grandmother’s nursing home, and that happy people “aren’t looking for change.”

He said, “I started as an anti-cult activist in 1982 in Phoenix, Arizona.”

“A group was infiltrated that was targeting and attempting to indoctrinate residents of my grandmother’s nursing home..”

“I was concerned about my grandmother…,” says the speaker.

As a result, I began serving on committees, and my work progressed as a result.

“Then I started working on the intervention.”

In the United States and around the world, I’ve now completed over 500 interventions.

” he says.

A number of cults have gained notoriety since Ross began his work, including some that Ross has helped victims flee.

However, there are many more, with at least 10,000 cults in the United States, according to data from 2018.

Merriam Webster defines a cult as “a small religious group that is not affiliated with а larger and more widely accepted religion and holds beliefs that many people regard as extreme or dangerous.”

It goes on to say that it can also be a “situation in which people have an excessive amount of admiration for and concern for something or someone.”

