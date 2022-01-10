I’m a flight attendant, and there’s one thing I always bring with me when I travel to save money and avoid getting sick.

I’m a flight attendant, and there’s one item I always bring with me when I travel to save money and avoid getting sick.

TRAVELING can make people feel ill for a variety of reasons, including motion sickness and germs picked up in an airport or hotel.

However, a flight attendant has revealed one item she always brings with her to save money, and it may even help you avoid getting sick.

When she travels, flight attendant and Buzzfeed user michellee48b2133e7 says she always brings a collapsible travel kettle with her.

As a result, she won’t have to use the in-room kettle.

“I bought a collapsible travel kettle from Amazon and a travel French press mug and made fresh coffee in my room to save some [money]on coffee while on the road,” she said.

“As a back-up food option, the kettle can be used to make tea, oatmeal, or ramen.”

It’s not just a clever way to travel; it may also prevent you from becoming ill, as travelers frequently use the kettle for rather disgusting reasons.

Kettles are one of the most revolting aspects of a hotel room, according to Sun Online Travel.

This is due to the fact that some guests like to use them to clean their underwear, and others have even urinated inside them.

After posting a photo of a hotel kettle with a pair of her stained knickers inside, a woman was slammed on social media.

Using a kettle to wash underwear is not only disgusting; it’s also potentially dangerous.

Scientists have warned that cleaning one’s underwear in a kettle could be fatal for the next person who uses it.

Dr. Heather Hendrickson, a lecturer in molecular biosciences, explained that some bacteria, such as Clostidium botulinum spores, cannot be killed by boiling water.

“These don’t cause illness if eaten, but their presence in certain environments can encourage them to produce a toxin that can be fatal,” she explained.

When flight attendants travel, they don’t just bring kettles with them.

