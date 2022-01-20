I’m a flight attendant, and these are the most inconsiderate passengers I’ve ever encountered.

As a flight attendant, I can tell you that these are the worst passengers I’ve ever encountered.

A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the worst passenger they’ve ever met on a plane, and others have chimed in with their own horror stories.

They shared the terrifying story of how they were put in danger by another passenger – for the most inexplicable of reasons.

A demanding passenger forced the flight attendant to get up during extreme turbulence, according to the flight attendant, who went by the handle wildflower62442.

“I worked a flight during severe turbulence once, which means we can’t get out of our seats,” they told Buzzfeed.

“We quickly stowed the drink cart and announced that we would be suspending service.”

“When someone pressed the call button, I announced that we were experiencing severe turbulence and that if it wasn’t an emergency, they should press the call button again (to turn it off).”

“I waited a few seconds and they didn’t turn it off, so I slid from the back to the front of the plane, slamming into the aisles on both sides.”

They were taken aback by the idiotic request as they greeted the traveller.

“I approached the passenger, and he casually says, ‘Hi, can I get some water for my cat?’ Um no, sir, you cannot,” they explained.

“I don’t understand,” one person said.

“I’ve never seen his cat on a plane.”

Another flight attendant told a similar story about a man who made “annoyed hand gesturesfacial expressions for like 5 straight minutes” to get a drink while the plane was attempting to land.

Some of the horror stories were far worse, such as a passenger who peed on the first-class bathroom floor and a man who shaved his head in his seat during meal service.

Travelers have been caught giving themselves pedicures in their seats and even filing the dead skin off their feet.

