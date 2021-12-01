I’m a flight attendant, and these are the seats to avoid on the plane if you don’t want to be cold.

As a flight attendant, I can tell you that if you don’t want to be cold on the plane, you should avoid these seats.

This advice is for anyone who gets cold on a plane.

A flight attendant has revealed which seats on a plane are most likely to be the coldest, so you can stay away from them.

Victoria, who goes by the handle @thevictorialeighproject on Tiktok, posted a video explaining how the coldest rows on a plane are rows seven to fifteen in her experience.

She also stated that window seats are likely to be colder than aisle seats due to their proximity to the plane’s exterior.

“I’ve noticed that the majority of the time it’s cold on the plane, it’s between rows seven and fifteen, so if you’re cold, avoid those rows,” she said.

“And the window seats are clearly colder than the aisle seats simply because they are closer to the plane’s exterior.”

If you are prone to getting cold easily, Seatlink.com founder Dan Suski advises avoiding the exit rows and doors.

According to him, the draught from the doors often cools the air near the nearby seats.

The cabin temperature is kept low to prevent passengers from passing out.

Passengers who suffer from hypoxia, a medical condition, are more likely to faint while flying, according to a study by ASTM International.

When body tissue is deprived of oxygen, fainting occurs, and the condition is exacerbated by high cabin pressure and warm temperatures.

Victoria’s video has nearly 3,000 views, and her fans are appreciative of her advice.

“Thanks for the advice, I’m always freezing,” one person said.

“It’s so true!” said another.

Victoria has also offered advice on how to keep your ears from popping while flying.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]