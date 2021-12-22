I’m a flight attendant, and you’re making a mistake that may cause you to miss your flight.

I’m a flight attendant, and you’re making one mistake that could cause you to miss your flight.

GOING ON HOLIDAY DURING THE CHRISTMAS SEASON is always exciting and festive – until you miss your flight.

A flight attendant has revealed the one blunder that passengers make that could result in them missing their flight and having a less-than-jolly holiday.

Airports can become extremely busy during the holiday season, with passengers rushing to buy last-minute gifts and make their flights.

You should allow yourself more time to get through the airport than usual to account for the extra people – and the long lines that they create.

That way, you can rest assured that you will make your flight.

“There are longer security lines and longer food lines,” Sharmy Aldama told The Washington Post.

“Be aware that there will be people who arrive at the airport who are not frequent flyers, which will result in longer security lines.”

Not properly emptying your suitcase is a common way to make the line even longer.

Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, advises travelers to double-check their bags before packing to ensure that nothing is left in them that could cause security issues.

Bottle openers, toiletries that are over 100ml, and foods that are classified as liquids are among the most frequently confiscated items. Marmite is one of the most frequently confiscated items.

For domestic flights, Sharmy suggests allowing at least two hours and for international flights, three hours.

This will give you enough time to get through security and onto the plane after passing through the airport.

“Give yourself plenty of time so you’re not rushed and anxious yourself,” she added.

