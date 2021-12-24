I’m a flight attendant who was fired after posting confidential information about my job on Facebook.

Arina Bloom used to use Tiktok to share videos of her work as a United Airlines flight attendant.

She’d made around 20 videos in which she wore her uniform and revealed industry secrets, such as the fact that the airline doesn’t clean the plane between flights.

However, she recently revealed in a video that she had been fired from her job after an anonymous complaint was made against her.

She then released a second video in which she revealed that she was not given a warning and was forced to resign on the spot.

“Because of this Tiktok page, I was recently forced to resign from my job,” she explained.

“My airline was well aware of my social media platform; in fact, they commented on my video from August, so it’s not like I was concealing anything.”

“But it became a problem all of a sudden in December.”

“I got in trouble for every single video in which I appeared in my uniform, which I understand because each airline has its own set of rules.”

“Although I am sorry for some of my content and promise that I will never do it again, I believe that my page was overall positive and that I was simply expressing my joy at being a part of this airline.”

“I believe I was a great free advertisement who truly tried to inspire others to join [the]aviation industry,” she says.

The two videos have been viewed over 200,000 times combined, and thousands of people have come out to show their support for Arina.

“United Airlines, you really dropped the ball on this! She showed a lot of people the wonders of working in aviation,” one person wrote.

“That page was the reason I applied for this job,” someone else wrote.

“She is stunning and a great representative for the company.”

It was a terrible decision to cancel her.”

Arina’s story was also shared on Reddit, where the reaction was less positive.

“This, in my opinion, should be common sense,” one person said.

Keep your private employment out of it if you’re going to make videos for whatever reason.”

“Is the person who got her fired an a**hole?” wrote another.

Is it also foolish for her to wear a uniform on her Tiktok?”

“No sympathy,” wrote a third.

Fortunately, she revealed that she has already had interviews with other airlines, and she shared videos of her interview tips and advice.

United Airlines has been contacted for comment by Sun Online Travel.

