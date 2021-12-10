I’m a frequent flyer, and here’s why you should board the plane first: it will save you time in the long run.

I’m a frequent traveler, and here’s why you should always board the plane first: it will save you time in the long run.

Being the first person on a plane with assigned seats may not seem like the best idea.

You spend more time in your cramped seat, and you have to wait for everyone else to find their seats and settle in before the flight can take off.

However, a frequent flyer has revealed why getting on the plane first saves time in the long run.

It all boils down to where you store your carry-on luggage and how easy it is to access.

Ashwin S Krishnan shared his advice on the Quora question and answer website.

“If you’re flying economycoach and have cabin luggage, estimate how crowded the flight will be,” he wrote.

“If you anticipate a full flight, arrive early to improve your chances of getting cabin space for your luggage over your assigned seat.”

“Having to store your cabin luggage behind your seat or check it in wastes a lot of time.”

As a result, having your bag directly above your seat allows you to exit the plane quickly without having to wait for other passengers to move.

However, being first isn’t always the best option; according to a travel expert, some passengers prefer to board the plane last.

We also covered a TV star mother who explained why, when traveling with children, you should never board first.

A travel expert has explained how to get through airport security as quickly as possible for free if you want to save time elsewhere on your journey.

And here’s a clever way to always avoid the long passport lines at the airport – and it won’t cost you anything.