I’m a hairdresser who can spot skin cancer on my clients’ heads – here’s how I save lives by catching it early.

I’m a hairdresser who can spot skin cancer on clients’ heads – here’s how I save lives by catching it early.

Thanks to an initiative that trains stylists to detect signs of skin cancer, your hairdresser might just save your life.

Sty-Lives – short for Styling Hair and Saving Lives – is a program led by two medical students from Ontario and the Save Your Skin Foundation that has been launched across the country.

The foundation teaches hairdressers how to spot lesions on their clients’ ears, faces, and scalps.

“Ninety percent of skin cancer is preventable if we catch it early enough,” Kathy Barnard, the foundation’s founder, told CBC’s Daybreak South program.

Barnard, a melanoma survivor who lives in Pentiction, British Columbia, said 70 salons across the country had already signed up for the program, including ten in BC.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated 8,700 Canadians will be diagnosed with melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, in 2021, with 1,250 dying from it.

Hairdressers, according to Barnard, are in a unique position to detect lesions in difficult-to-see areas early on.

“The majority of skin cancers occur in the head, neck, and behind the ears, where we don’t usually see them – the areas that are most exposed to the sun,” she explained.

After his wife discovered a dark patch on his skin while cutting his hair last summer, Barnard’s friend and neighbor Brian Dunn was diagnosed with melanoma.

Barnard was allowed to examine the patch by the couple, and she advised him to see a doctor and undergo additional tests.

“It was incredible how quickly it happened.”

“They got me in for surgery… I feel great now,” Dunn, a retired hairdresser who said he had been checking scalps at work for years, said.

“There are parts of your head that we can see that you can’t.

We get pretty close to your scalp when we’re doing colors, perms, or cuts so we can see what’s going on.”

Barnard was inspired by Dunn’s experience when he helped establish the Sty-Lives program in December.

While the program does not require hairdressers to diagnose skin cancer, she explained that it is intended to alert people that they may need to seek professional advice and be tested.

“All we do is provide all of the materials and training we can for those hairdressers and barbers to ensure that their patients get it checked.”

The training is open to all Canadian hair professionals, and registration is free.

“We’re pretty pumped; it’s really picking up steam, and I think we can all make a difference,” Barnard said.

