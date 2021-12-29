I’m a hotel critic, so here’s why you should never use your room’s complimentary toiletries.

I’m a hotel critic, so here’s why you should never use your room’s free toiletries.

WHEN IT COMES TO PACKING FOR A HOTEL STAY, THE ONE THING WE ALWAYS FORGET IS TO INCLUDE TOILETRIES. After all, there are free minis in the room.

However, a hotel reviewer has issued a cautionary statement, advising guests to avoid using the hotel’s shampoos and shower gels and instead bring their own.

”Do not, and I repeat, do not, use the toiletries in your bathroom,” said @hotel_hacks_, a TikTok user.

”Listen up if you don’t want a yeast infection or severely dry skin,” she added.

All of the toiletries are, in her opinion, “just a watered down perfume mess.”

”I have no idea what they put in there,” says the narrator.

She went on to say which brands she believes are safe to use in the shower.

”The only ones I recommend using are the ones found in high-end hotels, such as this one from Ritz-Carlton.”

Bliss, the brand that supplies the W hotel, is another favorite.

”These are the best,” says the author.

”As a result, bring your own products with you when you travel.”

She also stated that the availability of fresh toiletries cannot be guaranteed.

‘Ughhh I used to stock up on those little shampoos and conditioners- I’m good off them now lol,’ a mortified viewer commented after discovering the truth.

”I had no idea, but I always bring my own shampoo, conditioner, and bodywash.”

”I guess being picky about this paid off on my end,” commented another TikToker.

One hotel patron wrote, ”When I stay at the W, I CLEAR OUT all the spa cosmetics.”

”That lemony scent is so nice,” says the narrator.

