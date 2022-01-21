I’m a huge Disney fan, and here’s why you SHOULDN’T go to the park first.

I’m a Disney aficionado, and here’s why you SHOULDN’T go to the park first.

VISITING Disney is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so it’s only natural that you’d want to get to the parks as early as possible to get the most out of your visit.

In fact, Disney experts advise it if you want to get the most out of your trip.

However, a Disney superfan has revealed why getting to the park first isn’t always the best idea.

Many visitors come to the parks for the ‘rope drop,’ according to Tiktok user Courtney, who goes by the handle @castles_and_kingdoms.

That means arriving early enough to be among the first inside and ride as many rides as possible before the crowds arrive.

However, Courtney revealed that while it is a good tip for cramming a lot into a day, it isn’t worth it if you will be exhausted or cranky.

“This is why I don’t believe that everyone should rope drop at Disneyworld,” she explained.

“A lot of travel agents will tell you that there is no other way to do it than to rope drop.”

“However, it is not a necessity for every family, and if you are not happy getting up that early in the morning, if your family is not getting along with each other, if it is making you stressed and miserable, it’s okay to stay late, it’s okay to show up at midday – it’s your vacation and what works for you.”

The video has received over 2,000 views, with the majority of viewers agreeing with Courtney’s recommendations.

“I have teenagers who would be miserable getting up that early for five days straight on vacation,” one person wrote.

We’d rather stay up late.”

“Most of the rides can still be ridden without being there at rope drop,” said another.

“I’m not a morning person, so I’ve never rope dropped,” a third person wrote.

But I’m going to shut it down.”

If you’re a morning person who wants to get into the park as soon as possible, a former Disney employee has revealed how to get into the parks before the rest of the crowd.

A Disney fan revealed the worst time to visit the theme park, and a travel agent shared a tip on how to get into a Disney park before the gates open – and avoid queuing.

If this has piqued your interest in visiting a theme park, we’ve compiled a list of all the new rides and attractions set to debut at UK and Disney parks this year.