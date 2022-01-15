I’m a big tattoo fan who spent £75k getting my entire body inked, with the most painful part being getting my bum inked.

I’m a big tattoo fan who spent £75k getting my entire body inked, with the most painful part being getting my bum inked.

AN EXTREME tattoo fan has inked nearly his entire body for £75,000!

Remy, 33, from Canada, got his first facial piercing in 2001 and got his son’s name tattooed on his arm eight years later.

Since then, the chef has spent a fortune on a full-body transformation that includes body piercings and jewelry.

He claims to have spent £75,000 on tattoos and £12,000 on piercings and jewelry.

Despite the fact that he’s inked nearly every inch of his body, there are still some areas that aren’t inked.

“The majority of my face, ears, soles of my feet, and parts of my palm are the only places I haven’t tattooed,” he explained to the Daily Star.

Remy also talked about the most agonizing inking session he’s ever had.

He speculated, “Perhaps the inside of the bum or the deeper regions of the inner thighs are relatively sensitive.”

Despite some negative feedback, Remy said he doesn’t care what people think about his ink-covered appearance.

“I’ve never received any ‘bad’ or ‘hateful’ comments from any family or stranger in person,” he said.

“I only ever hear things like that from people online; in public, I only get positive or curious comments.”

“When I receive online hate, I either ignore it or wish the hatertroll well, because I’m old enough to realize it’s not about me.”

“I understand there is something else in their personal life that is unfulfilled or bothering them,” Remy continued.

He’s now giving advice to people thinking about getting their first tattoo.

“I’d advise not to rush,” Remy, who has over 180,000 Instagram followers, said.

The journey is the most pleasurable part.

“And if you treat it like a marathon rather than a sprint, you’ll have a lot more fun and make lasting memories.”

It comes after an Australian model claimed to have made £162,000 by wearing her tattoos all over her body.

Amber Luke, 26, sells racy photos of her tattooed body on OnlyFans, where she has climbed to the top 0.03 percent of creators.

The Queensland model has spent more than £100,000 on tattoos and extreme body modifications, including a forked tongue and elfin ear surgery, which entails implanting implants inside the top of the ear to give it a pointed “elf” appearance.

Last year, she revealed that after getting “dragon blue” tattoos on her eyes, she went blind for three weeks.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]