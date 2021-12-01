I’m a mother, but my tattoos cause parents to cross the street to avoid me – people say women shouldn’t look like this.

I’m a mother, but because of my extensive tattoos, parents cross the street to avoid me – people say women shouldn’t look like this.

Amy Smith has been getting tatted since she was 13 years old, and she’s fed up with other parents judging her for her tattoos.

Even the 23-year-old mother of two gets tattoos.

Elijah, 6, and Remy, 1, are the alternative model’s two sons, but she claims that other parents judge her because of her heavily tattooed skin.

Amy claims that security guards follow her around stores and that other parents cross the street to keep her away from their kids.

People who believe women should look stereotypically feminine, especially as mothers, put her under extra pressure, she said.

She’s even been told she “shouldn’t look like that,” she claims.

Elijah, her oldest son, is especially protective of his mother and notices when strangers make rude comments.

To cheer up his mother, the six-year-old even draws his own tattoo designs.

“Now that I have two children, Elijah and Remy, my tattoos draw a lot of attention,” she explained.

“Some parents cross the road to get their children away from me, and I’m frequently followed by security in stores where I’m unfamiliar.”

“Because my children have witnessed the negative comments and seen how it affects me, I believe they are far more accepting than most people.”

“On the other hand, it can be extremely heartwarming.

On the way to school or at school events, I’m frequently approached, and parents have even turned around to tell me that they wish they could get tattoos like mine.

“As a parent, I know I shouldn’t be afraid to be myself.”

Amy hopes to use her experiences to teach her children – and other parents – the value of being yourself while allowing others to be themselves as well.

“Sometimes people tell me, ‘You’re a parent,’ or ‘You’re a woman,’ so you’shouldn’t look like this,’ – I’ve gotten a lot of backlash,” she said.

“However, some of the responses I’ve received have made me feel really good – I’ve received messages on Instagram from people saying that I’ve inspired them to get a tattoo they’ve always wanted.”

I don’t have any regrets.

“I have no regrets; my tattoos have changed my life.”

It’s provided a plethora of opportunities to do some truly incredible things.

“I’m confident in who I am, and I want my children to be as well.”

