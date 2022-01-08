I’m a pilot, and this is how long you can stay alive if a window breaks in the middle of a flight.

I’m a pilot, and here’s how long you can keep flying if a window breaks in the middle of the flight.

A PILOT has revealed how long passengers can stay in a plane if a window breaks during takeoff.

But don’t be concerned; the chances of this happening are extremely remote.

Pilot Harrison Murray posted a video to Tiktok showing what would happen if a plane window shattered in the middle of a flight.

He explained that the cabin would rapidly depressurize as it rushed to bring inside and outside conditions into balance.

Passengers only have 30 to 90 seconds of useful consciousness before they must put on their oxygen masks, according to him.

Every plane that flies above 15,000 feet is required to carry at least 10 minutes of oxygen per passenger, according to Air And Space magazine.

The pilots would then have to quickly descend the plane to a height where the masks are no longer required.

Passengers who are unable to put on an oxygen mask before losing consciousness are unlikely to survive.

“What would happen if a window smashed on a plane?” asked Harrison, who goes by the handle @pilot_geeza.

“So if a window breaks, you’re going to have a rapid depressurization,” he explained.

“There’ll be a lot of noise, the temperature will drop, and there will be fog and mist in the cabin.”

“As the gases expand, you’ll feel a lot of pain in your stomach.”

“We’ll do our memory items [a checklist]up front, we’ll put our oxygen masks on, and we’ll flick the switch for you so you can put yours on – you want to get that on as soon as possible.”

“Your time of useful consciousness is about a minute and a half to 30 seconds anywhere between 30,000ft and 40,000ft, so you don’t want to waste time.”

“We’ll begin our emergency descent, going over all of the checklists and making plans to divert to our nearest airport.”

People were curious if passengers would be sucked out of the plane like in movies, and the video received 405,000 views.

“So we wouldn’t be sucked out the window then?” one person speculated.

“Oh, you might,” Harrison said.

Years ago, the plane’s window broke, and the captain was sucked out.

His legs were grabbed by the cabin crew!”

Captain Tim Lancaster, a British Airways pilot, was sucked out of the window at 23,000 feet after being ripped from his seat.

He miraculously survived several fractures and frostbite.

