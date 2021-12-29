I’m a psychology professor, and you might be surprised by the characteristics of psychopaths like Ted Bundy and Charles Manson.

I’m a psychology professor, and you might be surprised by these characteristics of psychopaths like Ted Bundy and Charles Manson.

One in a hundred people you know is a psychopath.

Are you able to figure out what it is?

Despite decades of debate, experts in the field of mental health still can’t agree on what exactly defines a psychopath.

When it comes to this disorder, it’s easy to point to well-known killers like Ted Bundy and Charles Manson, as well as Texas A&M University.

“Boldness is critical to distinguish psychopaths from more mundane law-breakers,” Edens wrote in a 2019 article.

“It’s the trait that gives predators the appearance of normalcy, allowing them to blend in with the rest of society.”

A “shy-chopath,” on the other hand, is someone who is afraid to speak their mind.

A psychopath can be identified by his or her meanness, superficial charm, narcissism, and lack of empathy.

According to some researchers, the diagnosis can be defined by meanness and impulsivity.

Edens, on the other hand, believes that a psychopath’s boldness determines whether or not they are capable of causing actual harm.

“A person who is simply disinhibited and mean – but not bold – would not be capable of the spectacular level of manipulation that a psychopath is capable of,” Edens said.

Ted Bundy, a notorious serial killer, murdered over 30 young women.

Edens’ audacity is exemplified by his charismatic demeanor as a well-known psychopath.

Bundy was so fearless and confident in himself that he not only represented himself in court, but he also proposed to his girlfriend while he was on trial, which she accepted.

In 1969, a twisted cult leader named Charles Manson led his followers to murder seven people, including Sharon Tate, an actress and model.

Despite ordering his young followers to carry out the heinous acts, Manson never expressed regret for his psychopathic behavior, saying, “I never told anybody to do anything other than what they wanted to do.”

Even with speculation, the nature of psychopaths remains a mystery.

Scientists removed Ted Bundy’s brain after he died and studied it.

