I’m a sex worker who makes money by posting pictures of my bloated belly on the internet – I thought I knew all about the kinkiest fetishes, but this surprised me.

I’m a sex worker who earns money by posting pictures of my bloated belly on the internet – I thought I knew all about the hottest fetishes, but this surprised me.

With the success of the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy, there has been a lot of discussion about sexual fetishes.

One sex worker thought she knew all the naughtiest fetishes out there, but she was surprised by one.

Evie Jones, from Melbourne, Australia, has been very open on her TikTok about all things sex work, including what it’s like to work in the industry, how she got into the industry, and even some embarrassing stories and situations that her job has gotten her into.

Evie, on the other hand, has recently revealed a new fetish that she has discovered since starting to post on TikTok.

Evie showed off her bloated belly in videos she posted to her TikTok one afternoon after eating a slightly too large lunch.

However, since posting these videos, she has received a flood of messages from people offering to pay her for custom videos of her bloated stomach.

Evie admitted that she is familiar with a wide range of kinky fetishes, having worked in the industry for many years. She was aware that pregnancy was a fetish, but she had no idea that a bloated belly would appeal to people.

“I adore my life,” she stated.

“It’s just another day at the office for an adult content producer.”

“As a result of some of the TikToks I made, something interesting and unexpected has emerged.

“I thought I knew everything there was to know about adult fetishes, but apparently I don’t.”

“People want to see more of the TikToks where I’m pretending to be pregnant with my big, bloated belly,” she says.

“And a few people have approached me, offering to pay me to make custom videos of my large, bloated stomach.

“And I’m starting to think this is my calling.”

“I knew pregnancy was a fetish, but I had no idea that a big, bloated, full belly, full of food and farts and poo, would be of any interest to anyone.”

“However,” says the narrator, “that’s how it is.”

Evie previously discussed some kinky fetishes on TikTok.

On TikTok, she now has 225.4k followers and 1.6 million likes.

Many people commented in the comments section to say that they, too, suffer from bloating and joked that they might be able to work in the industry.

“Well, my endometriosis and IBS might finally make me some money,” one person said.

“I’m always bloated haha endometriosis life,” one person wrote.

Other sex workers chimed in, confirming that they are aware of this strange fetish as well.

“When I was pregnant…” wrote one user.

