I’m a teen mom, and I told the parents of my twins that I’m going to name them – they can’t have my kids if they don’t want to name them.

I’m a teen mother, and I told the parents who were adopting my twins that I would name them – they couldn’t have them if they refused.

A TEEN mother has sparked debate after telling the parents who will be adopting her child that she was the sole decider of the baby’s name.

The 15-year-old girl wants the babies’ names to be Walter and Agnes, but the woman and her husband, who are adopting newborn twins, disagree.

The woman who was supposed to adopt the twins wrote on Reddit that the girl’s family was “upset” with the couple for not accepting the twins’ “real names” and had threatened to find new parents.

“We’ve been with her throughout her pregnancy, and even if she decides not to be a mother, she’ll be able to visit the twins as often as she wants because we live in the same city,” she explained.

They discovered, however, that the biological mother chose the twins’ names, which the adoptive mother slammed as “outdated.”

“She didn’t choose them because of a relative; she just thought they sounded cool,” she explained.

“However, even if the names were fantastic, they are still our children.

We’ll raise them…and we’re going to name them.

“They will also take our last name and be legally our children, as agreed upon five months ago.”

The woman’s predicament has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Some advise her to stand firm, while others advise her to cut ties with her biological mother.

“I’m thinking about not doing this with this girl,” she said.

She is as eager to see them as she is to hear their names.

“It sounds like she and her family want someone to pay for the babies rather than giving them up,” another said.

Others backed the birth mother’s right to name her children.

“When the children are born, the birth mother is the mother, and she is legally the mother until her rights are voluntarily terminated,” one person explained.

Before the adoption, she can and should name her babies and spend time with them.”