I’m addicted to extreme body modification, and I’m currently tattooing my entire body black to the point where I’m completely unrecognizable.

A TATTOO ARTIST who has become addicted to extreme body modification has tattooed her entire body black.

Michela Bottin-Ackerman, 32, has 95 percent of her body tattooed, with black ink covering 75 percent of it.

Michela, who now lives in New York, grew up in a small Italian town where she got her first tattoo as a teenager.

She began with cartoon and animal-inspired body art before applying black ink to larger areas of her body.

“I started blacking out my body as a last resort for a cover up, and it felt good, I actually liked it,” Michela explained to Truly. “I planned another session for the arms, and since then I’ve gotten more and more.”

“I believe that my tattoo allows people to understand or question a small part of my personality.”

Her skin has been darkened to give her more confidence, and she has also undergone body modifications.

She has scarification (permanent markings made by cutting the skin) on her face and arm, as well as a split tongue, tattooed eyes, and recently pointed out her ears.

Michela claims she has no intention of ever ceasing to get tattoos.

She claims that her addiction is motivated by a desire to rid herself of superficial mental frames, and that her habit is fueled by a desire to avoid being labeled a “pretty girl.”

“I was kind of a normal, good-looking girl, and the way it got to be like this is because I want to erase that beauty,” Michela explained.

Another extreme tattoo fan shelled out £75,000 to ink nearly his entire body.

Remy, a 33-year-old Canadian, got his first facial piercing in 2001 and began his tattoo journey eight years later when he got his son’s name tattooed on his arm.

Since then, the chef has spent a fortune on his head-to-toe makeover, which includes body piercings and jewelry.

He claims to have spent around £75,000 on tattoos and an additional £12,000 on piercings and jewelry.

But extreme body modification isn’t limited to singles.

To demonstrate their love for each other, a couple tied their hoodie strings through their noses.

The couple is photographed lying face to face, with the man holding the string that has been threaded through his nose and then hers.

Despite their unique way of expressing love, Victor and Gabriela Peralta still have a long way to go.

With 84 body modifications between them, they hold the world record for having the most body modifications.

They have 50 piercings, eight microdermals, 14 body implants, and five dental implants between them.

