I’m an atheist, but a new friendship has taught me to value faith.

Michael Molcher and I first met in London’s Euston station.

He was taller than I had anticipated.

In fact, he’s absurdly tall, like a gangling scarecrow.

He was one of those people who seemed out of place in almost any situation.

He did, however, have a big, generous, and unpracticed smile.

Instantly, I knew it was going to work.

It began with a Twitter friendship.

He worked as a comic book artist for Rebellion, the publisher of 2000AD.

I used to work as a journalist covering politics.

We’d been talking about our shared interests – primarily comics and politics – for years.

We agreed to meet up when he was next in London.

One of Twitter’s lesser-known advantages.

It’s terrible for a variety of reasons: post-truth, tribalism, hysteria, a barrage of insincerity and deception.

Anyone who uses it has days when they consider quitting or are concerned that staying will permanently impair their mental abilities.

However, it has advantages as well, the most notable of which is the opportunity to meet interesting people.

And those discoveries can sometimes lead to friendship in the real world.

Michael and I strolled up Tottenham Court Road to the Northumberland Arms, sat down, and drank ourselves silly.

But we didn’t get too tipsy.

We got a little tipsy, the kind of tipsy where you’re bursting at the seams with ideas.

We often discuss romantic chemistry, or the spark that ignites attraction.

However, we rarely discuss the chemistry of friendships.

You might meet someone who shares all of your interests and characteristics, but you just don’t click.

And, thankfully, you do occasionally.

We got along swimmingly.

It was one of those effortless conversations, where each contribution seemed to open up a whole new world of possibilities.

It’s the kind of conversation where the current does all the work and there’s no need to row.

It ranged from city planning to Judge Dredd to Brexit to the Glorious Revolution.

You have these moments from time to time.

They occur when the right people are present at the right time in the right place.

Everything that is said elicits a response.

